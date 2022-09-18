Punjab Women's Body Visits Chandigarh Hostel Amid MMS Row; Clarifies 'no Suicide Attempt'

Punjab women commission chairperson Manisha Gulati visited Chandigarh University on Sunday amid massive protests over purported videos of hostel girls being leaked online. It was alleged that a first-year MBA student recorded 60 videos of hostel girls bathing and shared them with a boy in Shimla. The accused student was arrested and a case was registered under Sections 354 C of IPC and IT act following the chaos.

This morning, Punjab women's commission chief took stock of the situation on the campus and assured the parents that the accused won't be spared. "This is a serious matter, an investigation is underway. I am here to assure the parents and students that the accused won't be spared," she told reporters on the alleged leaked videos.

Gulati also clarified that reports of some students committing suicide were completely false and all the girls were safe and sound. "These are all rumours. No student has attempted suicide. Some students fell unconscious during the protests due to dehydration and were taken to dispensaries. Students are young and energetic, these things can happen," she added.

Chandigarh university MMS row

Tensions have gripped the prestigious university in Mohali following the 'video leak' incident as students remained apprehensive about their safety and privacy. Concerned parents alleged that the hostel administration refused to guarantee protection to the students and also tried to suppress the protests.

The Mohali police and the hostel administration tried to maintain law and order on the campus and restricted the student's exit from the hostel to prevent similar protests. Notably, the university has not issued a statement on whether a lack of security measures led to the incident.

Meanwhile, the Mohali police have constituted teams and dispatched them to various locations in Himachal Pradesh to nab the culprit who allegedly asked the accused student to send him private videos of hostel girls.