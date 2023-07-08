Punjabi Univ Warns Staff Against Sharing Info On Social Media, Teachers Call It 'Talibani'

In a gag order issued by Punjabi University of Patiala in Punjab barred the teaching and nonteaching staff from sharing any information related to University on media, social media, radio or TV, even anonymously. The social media accounts of the employees are now under the surveillance of the University and the management has warned of legal actions under Articles 309 and 318 of the Constitution if anyone violates the decree or indicipline is noticed. The order issued by the Vice Chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala, was intended to safeguard the honour and dignity of the University, the circular read.

(The notification issued by the University.)

Republic has accessed the copy of the order which has been sent to all administrative heads of teaching and non-teaching staff, neighborhood campuses, security officers, and college Principals. The circular read, "The employees should not share any information regarding the university that tarnish the image of the institution on social media, print media, electronic media, and radio broadcasting. In case of violation of the orders passed by VC, the employee will face legal action under Articles 309 and 318 of the Constitution. Even if the information is shared anonymously, the person is liable for action."

Teaching staff opposed the order, calls it 'Talibani'

The teachers' union of the Punjabi University has opposed the order and called the move an attempt to curtail the freedom of speech, unconstituional and undemocratic. It has decided to write to VC seeking the withdrawal of the order. Punjabi University Teachers' Associalte (PUTA) has further warned of protest if the circular is not withdrawn. Dr Maninder Singh, the Secretary of PUTA said, "We are in a democracy that allows us the freedom of speech but this is a straight restriction on our rights. We have a social responsibility and we take up issues related to the society. Moreover, this is what the teachers are teaching their students to take up the social issues on public platforms. The university is curtailing the basic rights of employees and we have a democratic country, not Taliban rule. We are raising our voices against the order."