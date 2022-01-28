Railway Ministry Guarantees To Meet Key Demands Of RRB Exam Aspirants Says MP Sushil Modi

RRB NTPC: Amid the ongoing students agitation in Bihar, the Railway Ministry on January 27 considered the two key demands. After this, Rajya Sabha MP and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi asked Bihar police to withdraw FIRs that were filed against students and teachers. FIR was filed against six coaching institute owners in Patna. It was filed after the interrogation of students who were arrested for destroying railway properties in Patna.

Urging students to stop protests, Rajya Sabha MP stated that the Centre has agreed to the students' demand of 'One student, one result' and that 3.5 lakh additional aspirants will be shortlisted. He added that the Centre has agreed to club both CBT-1 & 2 of the Group-D RRB NTPC exam. He also directed Bihar police to not thrash students.

Only one exam to be conducted: Sushil Modi

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi took to twitter to share the highlights of his conversation with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The meeting took place on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Sushil Modi said that he has been assured by Railway Minister that only one exam will be conducted.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi tweeted, "Railways will take one exam instead of two for Group D, NTPC results on 'one student-unique result' formula. Railway Minister Vaishnav assured me."

रेलवे ग्रुप डी की दो की जगह एक परीक्षा लेगा, एनटीपीसी के परिणाम 'एक छात्र-यूनिक रिजल्ट' फार्मूले पर



- रेल मंत्री वैष्णव ने मुझे दिलाया भरोसा



- बिहार में प्रशासन न करे कोई दमनात्मक कार्रवाई — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 27, 2022

Railway Minister furter tweeted, "The Railway Minister assured me that the government is in agreement with the students and a decision will be taken soon as per their demand. I apprised Railway Minister Vaishnav in detail about the problems and demands of lakhs of candidates."

रेलमंत्री ने मुझे भरोसा दिलाया कि सरकार छात्रों से सहमत है और उनकी मांग के अनुरूप ही निर्णय जल्द किया जाएगा।



मैंने लाखों अभ्यर्थियों की परेशानी और उनकी मांगों से रेल मंत्री वैष्णव को विस्तार से अवगत कराया। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 27, 2022

Railway Ministry Constitutes High Power Committee

In the wake of unabated protests, Railways postponed CBT-2 exams for NTPC scheduled in February and formed a grievance committee to address the complaints of aspirants. Railways urged students on January 26 to mail their grievances to ​rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in by February 16, 2022. The committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by March 4, 2022. Students have termed the probe a 'hoax' alleging that these announcements were made in the wake of UP elections.