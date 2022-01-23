Rajasthan Government Committed To Provide Quality Education To All, Avers CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that his government is committed to providing quality education to students in the state and various steps have been taken in this direction in the last three years. The Chief Minister on Friday was speaking during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Meghwal Women’s Hostel at Jhalamand in the Jodhpur district.

Rajasthan government improved education system says CM Gehlot

While addressing the event, he said it is the state government's task to ensure that everyone in the state gets a better education. He also announced Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the hostel and assured to provide more financial support through the CSR fund. CM Gehlot also asked the people of society to extend their assistance towards improving the education system of the state. He further said that the Rajasthan government has improved the education system and has made better arrangements for the study and accommodation of students in a free and peaceful environment.

He further stressed the state government education scheme where students receive free accommodation, food, and other facilities for students staying in hostels. A total of 775 hostels for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, and most backward classes are being operated in the state. CM Gehlot added that over 36,000 students are getting direct benefits from the scheme.

The Chief Minister said the Ambedkar DBT Voucher Scheme has also been started to provide residential facilities to college students of these categories. The Chief Minister said the Ambedkar DBT Voucher Scheme has also been started to provide residential facilities to college students of these categories.

(Image: PTI)

(With Inputs from PTI)