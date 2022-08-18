Rajasthan Government To Inaugurate Tech Centre For Graduates

Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) With an aim to make tech graduates more employable, Rajasthan government is set to inaugurate a "one of its kind" finishing school.

Rajiv Gandhi Centre of Advance Technology or R-CAT will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 20 during a two-day DigiFest-2022, which will commence on Friday.

R-CAT will conduct training programs on advanced and emerging information technologies with a duration ranging from one week to six months for professional graduates like BE/BTech, BCA, MCA, MBA, MSc (IT) and so on.

The school will issue industry standard certificates for the courses to the successful candidates.

"The Chief Minister had announced the set-up of the centre to increase employability of students in last year's budget. The one of a kind Centre will be inaugurated on August 20," Commissioner and Joint Secretary, DoIT, Ashish Gupta said.

He said that the targeted technologies would be Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML), Blockchain, Augmented Reality/ Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Big Data Analytics, Robotics and Quantum Computing etc.

The state government has collaborated with global tech giants like Oracle, VM Ware, SAS, RedHat, CISCO, CAD, and Autofina.

The purpose of the two-day DigiFest-2022 is to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and youth and to bring together the youth, startups, investors, corporates, partners and academia at one stage and facilitate interaction and collaboration with government and public at large, government said in a statement.

Gehlot will also be addressing the event and facilitating the launch of the state-owned iStart Nest incubators in Kota and Bikaner. The event will also see a Startup Expo, which will exhibit products and services by the startups of the state at one common platform.

Various industry bodies and startup ecosystem enablers are being invited to host and participate in discussions.

An exclusive fest for the school startups would be organised where more than 3,000 students from over 50 schools from various districts of Rajasthan will be given an opportunity to participate in B-Quiz, AD-MAD competition, and the pitching sessions. Under the purview of Rajasthan Startup Policy 2015, the chief minister will award a funding of Rs 4.41 crore to 67 startup companies selected by a committee. PTI AG NB VN VN

