Rajasthan Govt Issues Coaching Centres Guidelines; Sets Age Limit, Easy Exit Refund Policy

Rajasthan government has issued guidelines for regulation of coaching centres in Kota and other cities of the state. The regulation comes after the city recorded numerous suicide cases of students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams like National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE). The new regulation bars the coaching centres to admit students below class 9.

“Students below class 9 who are already admitted in the coaching centres and wants to leave, the institute should provide them a full refund," the regulation reads.

Mandatory Screening Tests, Batches to be set alphabetically

The coaching centres will have to conduct a mandatory screening test to admit the students. Moreover, the batches will be decided alphabetically instead of the ranks of students. The coaching centres can not shuffle and segregate the students in the middle of the course based on the performances of the students in the weekly assessments.

The state will also set up monitoring centres in Kota and Sikar where majority of coaching centres are located in the state, to ensure that the guidelines are followed by the coaching centres. Moreover, legal actions will be taken against the faculty of coaching institute violating the code of conduct. The monitoring cell will have the reuired data of all the students admitted in these coaching centres through a 'dedicated integrated portal' which will be developed by the state government soon.

This year, 25 students in Kota died by students. The number is highest since the year 2015. Following this, the Rajasthan government had set up a 15-member committee which was headed by education secretary Bhawani Singh Detha to frame the regulations for coaching institutes after consulting with stakeholders.

Easy Exit Refund Policy

Coaching centres will have to refund the fees of the students who no longer want to continue their coaching classes in the middle of the course. This will help reduce the mental pressure on students who struggle to cope with the competitive coaching environment but are not able to go back home thinking the hefty amounts paid by their parents for their fees.

As per the guidelines, coaching centres can not publish the results of regular tests publicly and should do the counselling of weak students individually and keep their marksheets confidential. Moreover, glorification of toppers by coaching centres have also been prohibited.

Psychological Counselling mandatory for students

"A trilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), the state government, and the people who daily communicate with the students such as coaching institutes, and the hostel management for such training," the guidelines read.

The coaching institutes will also have to appoint a sufficient number of professional psychiatrists and counsellors who should be 'recruited by NIMHANS or any psychology expert from a government medical college' to keep a check on the students' psychological health regularly.

"Students will also have to be counselled by them regularly. First counselling should be done within 45 days of the admission followed by the second one after 90 days and the third one in 120 days. If any student is found vulnerable in these first three counselling sessions, he/she should be provided with optional career counselling immediately," the guidelines read.