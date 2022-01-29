Rajasthan Schools To Reopen From Feb 1 Amid Decline In COVID Cases

The Rajasthan government has issued a notification regarding the reopening of schools. As per the latest order issued by the Rajasthan government, the schools will reopen for classes 10 to 12 on February 1, and for classes 6 to 9 on February 10, 2022. Students will be allowed to continue classes in both online and offline mode. The state government has allowed all the markets and other business establishments to function till 10 pm, while Sunday's public discipline curfew has been abolished.

Rajasthan schools reopening from February 1, 2022

Earlier, all the schools were shut down across Rajasthan due to a surge in COVID cases. According to the guidelines issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, all students will be required to show the written consent of their parents/guardians. The students will be allowed to continue their classes in both online and offline mode.

According to the revised guidelines, the night curfew will continue to be in force from 11 pm to 5 am every day in the entire state. Among other guidelines, Sunday's public discipline curfew has been abolished. Meanwhile, the state has also made it mandatory for employers and office heads to declare in their office, after January 31, the number of people who have gotten both doses of the vaccine. The state government has allowed all the guests at various venues to be 100 for all kinds of gatherings. The new guidelines will be effective from January 31, 2022, until further notice. Meanwhile, other states including Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal are also likely to resume offline classes in the coming days.

Image: PTI/ Representative