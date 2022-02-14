Rajasthan Schools To Resume Offline Classes From Feb 16, Check Notification Highlights

Rajasthan schools reopening: Rajasthan Government on February 13 announced the reopening of schools for classes nursery to 5. As per the announcement, the primary school students will be resuming offline classes from February 16, 2022. It can be noted that the schools will be reopened in a hybrid model. In order to attend offline classes. students will have to bring written consent from their parents. Upon seeing the parental consent, the student will be allowed to enter the campus for classes in the physical format.

Students can choose between online and offline class

It must be noted that students will be given an option to choose between online and offline classes as a hybrid mode of education has been adopted by educational institutions in Rajasthan. As per the guidelines released, the head of institution or departments would have to issue a notice about the number of staff that have been inoculated with both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Recently, the centre allowed the reopening of educational institutions but left the final decision in the hands of State Governments and Union Territories’ administration. Rajasthan government had already reopened schools for Classes 10 and 12 from February 1, 2022, and for classes 6 to 9 from February 10, 2022, onwards.

Schools reopened in these states from Feb 14

Uttar Pradesh schools have been reopened on February 14, 2022, for classes Nursery to Class 12. This decision was taken when schools had already resumed offline lectures for some classes and online classes were being carried out for junior classes. Schools in UP have been reopened in view of the declining cases of COVID-19 in the state. Anyone coming to school will have to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and wear masks inside the school and college premises, and students have been strictly asked to show no negligence regarding the safety measures.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday had also ordered the opening of schools and hostels across the state with full capacity with immediate effect, in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases, an official said. The school education department's order was issued in compliance with the directives issued by the state home department.