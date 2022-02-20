Last Updated:

RBI Admit Card 2021-2022 For March 6 Exam Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

RBI has released the admit cards for exam which will be conducted on March 6, 2022. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

RBI

RBI admit card 2021-2022: Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Admit Card 2021-22 on February 18, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered for the recruitment exams of various posts can check the admit card now. Hall tickets have been released for the exam which will be conducted on March 6, 2022. In order to download the admit card, candidates will have to go to RBI official website and follow the steps mentioned below. 

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry the printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take examinations. Along with the admit card, a valid ID proof should also be carried.  In order to download the same, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password/date of birth. Important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

RBI Recruitment: Check important details here

  • Commencement of Call letter Download February 18, 2022
  • Closure of Call letter Download March 6, 2022
  • Exam to be conducted on March 6, 2022

RBI Admit Card 2021-22: Here is how to download 

  • Registered candidates should go to the official website of the Reserve Bank of India – rbi.org.in. 
  • On the Homepage, go to the 'Vacancies' section and then click on the notification related to admit card
  • Candidates will then have to enter their registration number and password to log in
  • The RBI Exam Admit Card 2021-22 will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should download and print a copy for future references 
  • Here is the direct link to download call letters

Candidates are advised to check all details on the admit card carefully. In case of any discrepancy, please report it to the exam conducting body at the earliest to avoid any problems. Candidates must also keep a check on the official website for more updates on the exam.  

