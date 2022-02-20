RBI Admit Card 2021-2022 For March 6 Exam Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
RBI admit card 2021-2022: Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Admit Card 2021-22 on February 18, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered for the recruitment exams of various posts can check the admit card now. Hall tickets have been released for the exam which will be conducted on March 6, 2022. In order to download the admit card, candidates will have to go to RBI official website and follow the steps mentioned below.
Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry the printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take examinations. Along with the admit card, a valid ID proof should also be carried. In order to download the same, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password/date of birth. Important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.
Candidates are advised to check all details on the admit card carefully. In case of any discrepancy, please report it to the exam conducting body at the earliest to avoid any problems. Candidates must also keep a check on the official website for more updates on the exam.