RBI Recruitment 2021: Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications for ‘Assistant’ posts in various Offices of the Bank. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ will be filled by Reserve Bank of India. The deadline to apply will end on March 8, 2022. Important dates and application steps can be checked here. Here is the direct link to view the official recruitment notification.

RBI Vacancies: Check Important Dates Here

Application link has been activated on February 17, 2022

The deadline tro apply will end on March 8, 2022

Candidates should pay the examination fee between February 17 abd March 8, 2022

Online Preliminary Test (Tentative) will be conducted March 26 and 27, 2022

Official notification mentions, "RBI reserves the right to change the dates of examination."

Check age limit, mode of selection & exam fee details

The minimum age required to apply is 20 years

The upper age limit to apply is 28 years

Official notification reads, "Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02/02/1994 and not later than 01/02/2002 (both days including) are only eligible to apply"

Selection process: Registered candiadtes will be selected on the basis of their performance in Preliminary Examination, Main examination and Language Proficiency Test.

Preliminary Examination, Main examination and Language Proficiency Test. Exam fee: Rs. 50 for SC/ST/PwBD/EXS. Rs. 450 for OBC/General/EWS candidates (Examination fees+ Intimation Charges). Staff candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee and intimation charges.

Here is how to apply

Candidates will have to go to the RBI website www.rbi.org.in and click on the option "Recruitment for the post of Assistant" which will open a new screen

To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email ID

A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen

Login and fill the form carefully and verify/ get the details verified to ensure that the same are correct prior to final submission

Candiadtes should validate the details by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save and Next' button

Candidates can proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature

Modify details, if required, and click on 'FINAL SUBMIT' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct

Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment and then click on 'Submit' button

RBI Assistant Prelims Cut Off: Section-Wise Cut Off 2019-20

In English section, General, Gen-EXS cut off was 11, OBC,OBC-EXS cutoff was 10, SC/ST, AII PWD cutoff was 9.

In reasoning ability section, General, Gen-EXS cut off was 12, OBC,OBC-EXS cutoff was 11, SC/ST, AII PWD cutoff was 12

In Numerical Ability section General, Gen-EXS cut off was 13, OBC,OBC-EXS cutoff was 12, SC/ST, AII PWD cutoff was 10.