REET 2021 Paper Leak Case: Gehlot Government Under ED Radar

REET paper leak case: In the Rajasthan REET 2021 paper leak case, the Gehlot government has come under ED radar. Now the ED will investigate Rajasthan REET exam rigging case. The Rajasthan branch of ED has registered a case under the Money Laundering Act. As of now, 48 people have been arrested by SOG and ED will issue summons to all the accused soon. This comes in line with BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena giving evidence to the ED.

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination of Teachers (REET) Paper leak grew bigger as BJP held a huge protest demanding a CBI investigation in the matter on February 15. BJP leaders and party workers joined the protest. The police used water cannons to disperse the BJP party workers. Some BJP leaders were detained by the police.

Kirodi Lal Meena on ED enquiry on REET paper leak

Kirodi Lal Meena of BJP said that this is not a small matter as it is related to crores of people concerned in the state . He alledged that the REET paper was leaked in large numbers. Hew said that he demanded for CBI inquiry. He said that DP Jarauli and others not investigated by SOG. He said that the government did not give the matter to CBI. He claimed that he went to ED and provided all proof to ED. He further claimed earlier that it was 400 crore case.

REET 2021 paper leak: What is the matter?

Police investigations pointed out that the question paper of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), which was held on September 26 last year, was leaked two days before the examination. As per the police probe, a question paper was stolen from an office of the state education department and later was leaked. It is learned that the accused have received at least Rs. 1.22 crore in exchange for the paper.

The opposition then demanded a CBI probe, alleging the involvement of politicians and high-profile people behind the paper leak. As soon as the matter came into limelight, the Rajasthan government took action against top officials of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), which was entrusted with the responsibility of conducting REET.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) which is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan, was held in September 2021. It is to be noted that the exam was conducted for around 31,000 posts and more than 16 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take the exam.