REET 2022: Registration Date Extended Till June 5; Check How To Register

REET 2022 Registration: The registration date for REET 2022 has been extended by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. According to the latest notice, the last date to register for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022, is till June 5, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official site of RBSE REET at reetbser2022.in.

As per the schedule, the registration process for the examination was earlier scheduled to be May 27, but now candidates have been allowed a little more time and they can register till June 2, 2022. For the convenience of the students we have mentioned step by step process to register for REET 2022.

REET 2022 Register: Follow these steps to register

Step 1: To register for the REET, candidates need to visit the official site of REET at reetbser2022.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the REET 2022 link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to complete the registration process and then click on the "submit" button.

Step 4: Candidates are required to fill in the application form.

Step 5: Complete the payment process of application fees.

Step 6: Candidates then need to click on the "submit" button to proceed.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Here's official Notice for REET 2022

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers | Date & Time

According to the official notice, the REET 2022 test is expected to be conducted in July. Paper 1 (Level 2) exam time is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while paper 2 (Level 1) exam time is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. From July 14, candidates will be able to download their admit cards (4.00 PM). However, till now there has been no official announcement regarding the examination date and time, but is expected that Board would soon release the exam schedule. For fresh updates and more information, it is strongly recommended that candidates must visit the official website of the REET.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative