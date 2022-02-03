REET Paper Leak Case: BJP Protestors Demand CBI Probe; Jaipur Cops Resort To Lathi-charge

In view of the alleged leak of the REET examination (Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers), Rajasthan BJP workers staged protests in the capital city of Jaipur. Demanding a CBI inquiry in the matter at hand, the state unit led by Satish Poonia on Tuesday held a demonstration against the paper leak case. Reports suggest that numerous BJP workers gathered at the Civil Lines crossing to stage a sit-in while Police were compelled to resort to water cannons and lathi-charge to dismiss the crowd from the site.

The BJP protestors have further alleged that family members of the Education Minister were illegally passed in the RPSC exam which proves that a scam is prevalent in the ongoing CM Ashok Gehlot-led government. "There should be a CBI inquiry in this matter," Rajendra Rathore of BJP told ANI.

Speaking to PTI, at the protest site, Poonia said, "We want to meet with the Chief Minister. There is a legitimate demand. Injustice was done to the candidates of REET. So much rigging took place. The Chief Minister should assure us that he will sack the ministers responsible and remove them from party posts. Why should they be given mercy?"

While asserting that the agitation is set to continue until the demands are met, Poonia said, "We will raise our voice strongly in the upcoming session of the Rajasthan Assembly."

BJP protests against REET exam paper leak case in Jaipur

The Chairman of the Board of Secondary Education DP Jaroli was sacked by the Rajasthan authorities on Saturday and three other board officials were suspended in connection with the paper leak case of REET-2021. Also, as REET exam menace reports emerged in September 2021, the Rajasthan government had suspended one RAS and two RPS servicemen, 3 policemen and 13 officials of the education department.

“Whatever the opposition BJP members have to state about the REET exam, let them do it during the Assembly. Even if they have to make personal allegations against anyone, we have no objection. They can give notice and discuss according to the rules and procedures... But the BJP leaders should stop gimmicks and not play with the future of the youth,” Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra told PTI on Wednesday.

The state Congress president also said the party itself will ask the CM Ashok Gehlot and the Speaker to get the REET paper leak case discussed in the Assembly.