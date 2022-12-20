Registration For PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha Closes Tomorrow; Here's How To Register

Pariksha pe Charcha 2022: The registration process for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha is underway, and tomorrow, December 21, is the last date to register.

The event will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where students will be get advice on overcoming exam anxiety and dealing with various challenges of life. The session will be attended by over 2,000 schools from across the country, according to reports.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is organising the event, is conducting a creative writing competition to select students in classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents, to attend the programme.

Nearly 2,050 students will be awarded certificates signed by the Director of NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) and will also receive a copy of the Prime Minister's book 'Exam Warrior'.

"In order to select participants who will be featured in the PPC programme, an online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics between November 25 and December 30, 2022, for students of classes 9 to 12 and for teachers and parents. "About 2050 winners will also receive a certificate signed by Director NCERT and a copy of the "Exam Warrior" book written by the Prime Minister," CBSE said in the notification.

Pariksha pe Charcha registration: Here's how to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha

Step 1: To register for Pariksha Pe Charcha, candidates must visit the official website at https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023/.

Step 2: Then, click on the "Participate Now" option.

Step 3: Four options will appear on the screen: self-participation, student participation through teacher login, teacher login, and parent login.

Step 4: Then, click on the required option.

Step 5: Complete the registration process.

About Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he interacts with students preparing for their board exams. During the event, PM Modi answers students' questions about careers and education, as well as gives tips on how to overcome exam anxiety and choose careers.

Image: ANI/PTI