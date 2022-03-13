Last Updated:

Registrations Begin For AICTE Approved Institutions On Vidyanjali Portal

AICTE: Ministry of Education has announced that the registration for all India Council for Technical Education approved institutions in Vidyanjali has opened

AICTE Registration 2022: The Ministry of Education has announced that the registration process for All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved institutions in Vidyanjali has been opened. All those candidates who want to register can visit the link provided by the Education Ministry - vidyanjali-he.education.gov.in. As per the AICTE statement, the registration process is open to universities and colleges, faculty members, and students. 

 

According to official information, to register, individuals and institutions will have to sign up at the official website - vidyanjali-he.education.gov.in. Once the registration process is over for the specialized areas that they need to volunteer for in the program, volunteers will be able to interact directly with the academic service and activity with relevant knowledge and skillset. Notably, volunteers can also sign up to help institutions by donating assets and equipment.

In a bid to strengthen the education system, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, launched Vidyanjali with the aim of strengthening schools through community and private sector involvement in schools across the country. This initiative would connect schools with various volunteers from the Indian Diaspora, namely, young professionals, school alumni, in-service and retired teachers, government officials, professionals, and many others. Vidyanjali has two verticals: "Participate in school service/activity" and "Assets/Material/Equipment" in which volunteers can support and strengthen the government and government-aided schools. As many as 27 academic activities and sponsorship services for volunteers are also availabvle at Vidyanjali.

