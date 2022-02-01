RPSC member Rathi given additional charge of its chairman

Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Jaswant Singh Rathi has been given the additional charge of chairman of the Commission.

The Rajasthan Department of Personnel issued an order on the issue Tuesday following the retirement of the RPSC’s Acting Chairman Shiv Singh.

"Jaswant Singh Rathi, a member of the commission, will look after his work as well as the work of the chairman of the commission," the order read.

Rathi was appointed an RPSC member on October 14, 2020 along with Babulal Katara, Dr Manju Sharma and Dr Sangeeta Arya. PTI AG RAX RAX

