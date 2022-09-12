RRB Group D Phase IV Exam City Slip Released; Check Steps To Download

The exam city intimation letter for the Phase IV Computer-Based Test (CBT) has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the exam city slip by visiting the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the schedule, the Phase 4 exam is set to take place between September 19 and October 7, 2022. To download the RRB Group D Phase 4 exam city slips, candidates would need their application number and other login credentials.

"Phase-4 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of three (3) RRCs, namely: Central Railway (Mumbai), Eastern Railway (Kolkata), and North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur)," read the official notification.

RRB Group D Phase IV exam city slip: Here's how to download

Step 1: In order to download the RRB Group D Phase IV exam city slip, candidates are required to visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "CBT 4th Phase: Weblink to view the city intimation slip for the 4th phase of computer-based testing."

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login details and tap on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Check and download the exam city slip.

Step 5: Keep a copy of the same for future needs.

Here's direct link to download the RRB Group D exam city slip - Click Here

Important details

The examination city slips have been released for the RRB Group D Phase 4 exam, which is scheduled to be held on September 19, 2022. Meanwhile, it is expected that the RRB Group D Phase 4 admit card will be released about four days before the commencement of the examination. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the admit card. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more detailed information.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)