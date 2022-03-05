RRB JE: Railway To Partially Refund Fee For Valid Objections, Here's All You Need To Know

RRB NTPC CBT 1: Railway Recruitment Board had activated the link to enable candidates to raise objections against doubtful/incorrect questions in CBT-1 & CBT-2 of CEN 03/2018. The links were mentioned on the website and candidates were charged with a fee of Rs 50 per question for raising objections

In a recent move, RRB announced that the work has been done and subsequently, candidates whose objections were found to be valid will receive a partial refund of the objection raising fee paid by them. Fee will be refunded partially as banking/service charges will be applicable

Official notification reads, "However, due to technical reasons (related to various modes of online payment), the banks have not been able to transfer the refund through the same modes of online payment. Therefore, such candidates (whose objections were found correct) are hereby advised to submit their claims through the link given below: a) Link for partial refund “https://www.recruitapp.in/rrbje_obj_refund/”.

RRB JE refund of fees: Details required

Name(as per application) Registration Number Roll Number Bank Account Number Bank IFSC and bank name Bank account holder’s name:

Notification further reads that no refund will be admissible if the information given by the candidate is wrong, incomplete or received after closing date. Only one partial refund per bank account will be allowed (i.e., only one candidate per one bank account).

RRB group D results 2019: Grievance committee submits report, decision to be taken soon

The Railway Grievance committee which was formed recently by Indian Railways has addressed candidates' concerns about the RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 as well as the RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam. The newly formed Committee was supposed to look into the concerns raised by candidates related to the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). The results were issued on January 14 and 15, 2022. The committee has submitted the report to the central government on March 4, 2022.

To be noted that the RRB Group D result 2019 report has been submitted by a five-member high-level committee constituted by the Ministry of Railways. It is likely that the decision will be in favor of the candidates. However, as of now, no information about it is available. At the same time, the exam dates will also be announced after the decision comes.