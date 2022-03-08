RRB NTPC: 20 Times More Candidates Than Vacancies May Take Exam, Notification Likely Soon

RRB NTPC Result: As per reports, the Ministry of Railways will allow 20 times more candidates to appear in examination. Railway is expected to release a notification for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts soon. Due to the protests by candidates who were unhappy with results released in January 2022, Railway had to form a committee. The committee was supposed to hear and go through the grievances raised by aspirants. Railway Grievance Committee has received near about 3 lakh requests and concerns on their web programme—iroams.com/outreach and through email—rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in. The last date to submit objections was February 16, 2022.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on March 5 said that High Power Committee got around 3 lakh representations. The committee has analyzed them. RRB will notify the solution in a few days.

The number of candidates who cleared the Computer Based Test (CBT) Level-1 RRB NTPC vacancy exam for recruitment to 35,000 NTPC posts was around 4.5 lakh. This time roll numbers of the selected candidates of the Railways were released which resulted in candidates passing on many posts. On the basis of merit in level 1 exam, 3 lakh candidates will be selected.

RRB JE: Railway will partially refund fee to candidates who raised valid objections

Railway Recruitment Board has announced that the link to enable candidates to raise objections against doubtful/incorrect questions in CBT-1 & CBT-2 of CEN 03/2018. The links were mentioned on the website and candidates were charged with a fee of Rs 50 per question for raising objections. In a recent move, RRB announced that the work has been done and subsequently, candidates whose objections were found to be valid will receive a partial refund of the objection raising fee paid by them. Fee will be refunded partially as banking/service charges will be applicable.