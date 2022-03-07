RRB NTPC, Group D Result: Solution Of 3 Lakh Grievances To Be Out Soon, Says Rail Minister

RRB Result: Soon after the release of RRB NTPC 2019 result, Indian Railways had to form a Railway Grievance committee. The committee was formed to address the candidates' concerns about the RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 as well as the RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam. In a recent move, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “ “The High Power Committee got around 3 lakh representations. The committee has analyzed them. RRB will notify the solution in a few days.”

This tweet was posted a day after committee had submitted the report to the central government on March 4, 2022. It is likely that the decision will be in favor of the candidates. However, as of now, no exact date of announcing decision has been notified. However, concerned candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website and twitter handle for being updated about it. To be noted that the exam dates will also be announced after the decision.

High Power Committee को करीब 3 lakh representations मिले। Committee ने इनका विश्लेषण कर लिया है। कुछ ही दिनों में RRB समाधान notify कर देगा।#रेलवे_भर्ती — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 5, 2022

RRB NTPC 2019 result: Role of Railway grievances commitee

Post release of result in January 2022, there was a nationwide agitation by the candidates to demand improvement in the Railway NTPC graduate level result and the one-time examination of Railway Group D. Angry students were seen protesting and damaging railway properties. As the protest was not anywhere close to end, Railway decided to form a high level. Railway Grievance Committee has received near about 3 lakh requests and concerns on their web programme—iroams.com/outreach and through email—rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in. The last date to submit objections was February 16, 2022.

RRB JE: Railway to partially refund fee for valid objections

RRB NTPC CBT 1: Railway Recruitment Board had activated the link to enable candidates to raise objections against doubtful/incorrect questions in CBT-1 & CBT-2 of CEN 03/2018. The links were mentioned on the website and candidates were charged with a fee of Rs 50 per question for raising objections. In a recent move, RRB announced that the work has been done and subsequently, candidates whose objections were found to be valid will receive a partial refund of the objection raising fee paid by them. Fee will be refunded partially as banking/service charges will be applicable