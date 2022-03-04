RRB NTPC, Group D Results 2019: Grievance Committee Submits Report, Decision Soon

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022: The Railway Grievance committee which was formed recently by Indian Railways has addressed candidates' concerns about the RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 as well as the RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam. The newly formed Committee was supposed to look into the concerns raised by candidates related to the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). The results were issued on January 14 and 15, 2022. The committee was supposed to submit the report to the central government on March 4 and as per reports, it has been submitted by now.

To be noted that the RRB Group d result 2019 report has been submitted by a five-member high-level committee constituted by the Ministry of Railways. It is likely that the decision will be in favor of the candidates. However, as of now no information about it is available. At the same time, the exam dates will also be announced after the decision comes.

RRB NTPC 2019 result: Why was the committee formed?

As soon as the results were released in the month of January 2022, there was a nationwide agitation by the candidates to demand improvement in the Railway NTPC graduate level result and the one-time examination of Railway Group D. Students were even found protesting and damaging railway properties. Witnessing such growth in the movement, Railway decided to form a high level. It is being said that the Railway Grievance Committee received a large number of requests and concerns on their web programme—iroams.com/outreach and through email—rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in. The last date to submit objections was February 16, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the major concern expressed by the candidates is that the Railway Recruitment Board has shortlisted 7 lakh roll numbers instead of 7 lakh candidates, which means the candidates might have been shortlisted for both graduate and undergraduate posts. This, however, reduces the chances of selection of other candidates. As many as 1.25 crore candidates applied and appeared for the examination, and more than 7 lakh candidates have been shortlisted for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) Railways released vacancies for a total of 35281 posts under the Non-Technical Popular Categories in various zones and production units.