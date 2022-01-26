RRB NTPC, Level 1 Exams Suspended After Protests By Aspirants

Railway job aspirants are indulged in vandalism/unlawful activities like protesting on Railway Tracks, disruption of Train Operations, damaging Railway Properties for the last two days. In a recent move, Railway has suspended NTPC and Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants. The suspension of RRB level 1 exam has been announced by the spokesperson. He further said that the Railways have also formed committee. The role of the committee will be to examine grievances of protesting aspirants. This comes a day after Railway issued a public notice on January 25, 2022.

Railway Ministry issues public notice against protestors

Ministry of Railways in a public notice released on Tuesday informed that Railway job aspirants who have indulged in vandalism/unlawful activities may face lifetime debarment. The notice comes after thousands of students of Bihar, who appeared for RRB's Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam, protested against the rigging in the RRB NTPC examination. The students reportedly gathered around the railway stations in Patna and other cities of Bihar, thereby affecting the railway services. The students protested at Rajendra Nagar railway station in Patna on Monday evening. In a bid to bring the situation under control, police forces were deployed at Rajendra Nagar Railway station.

Railway Ministry in a notice said that several videos of such activities will be examined with the help of specialized agencies and candidates/aspirants found indulged in such unlawful activities will be held liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining a Railway job.

The notice further mentioned that Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are committed to conducting a fair and transparent recruitment process maintaining the highest standards of integrity. Indian Railways job aspirants are advised not to be misguided or come under the influence of such elements who are trying to use them for fulfilling their own selfish ends.