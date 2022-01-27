RRB NTPC: Patna DM Requests Students Not To Destroy Property, Warns For Strict Action

RRB NTPC Protest: Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on January 27 had a conversation with Republic World. In his statement, he requested the protesters not to affect services and damage Railway properties. Patna DM on Thursday requested students not to take law into their hands. In case they do so and damage railway properties as they are doing, they may have to suffer due to their bad behavior. "It can affect their future too," said Patna DM.

NTPC Exam: FIR lodged against several coaching institute owners

FIR has been filed against six coaching institute owners in Patna. It has been done after the interrogation of students who were arrested after railway properties were destroyed in Patna. The FIR has been launched against few individuals too on the basis of video footage found on social media. Students on being asked have taken names of few coaching institutes. They have said that the coaching institutes also played a role in supporting students to do protest and violence. In order to figure out if the coaching mafia is behind the violence.

Notably, FIR lodged against several coaching institutes owners and 300-400 others for instigating candidates of NTPC entrance for violence and damaging railways properties in Patna. FIR lodges by Sho Patrakar Nagar after interrogating the arrested students and corroborative students. The update comes holds relevance as the NTPC Exam aspirants, for the past 3 days, have disrupted rail services in various parts of Bihar and burnt trains in Nawada, Ara, Gaya district.

Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh has said that the accused will be given an opportunity to present and proof their point. They will have to put their point of view in front of police. It has also been said that if they are able to convince the administration of their innocence, no action will be taken against them.

RRB NTPC Result: Students' Unions Call For Bihar Bandh On Jan 28

Even after Railway formed a committee to look into the grievances of students related to results, many students have refused to bog down. The students termed the committee formed by the Union Railway Ministry as a "hoax". Student union AISA and other youth organizations have called for 'Bihar bandh' on Friday, January 28, 2022. AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav and few students said that the committee formed by the Railway Ministry is a 'conspiracy' to postpone the RRB NTPC exam result matter till the elections are conducted in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is no doubt on the questions being raised by the candidates. This massive movement of student youth, who are facing extreme unemployment, has arisen at a time when there is an election in UP. Under the pressure of this, this proposal of the Government and Railways has come and a conspiracy is being hatched to postpone the matter till the elections," they said.