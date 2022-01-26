RRB NTPC: Railway Constitutes High Power Committee, Grievances To Be Submitted Till Feb 16

Railway job aspirants are being indulged in protests on Railway Tracks, which is disrupting train operations from last two days. On January 26, Railway announced that the NTPC and Level 1 exams stand suspended after protests by aspirants. Here is the direct link to view the press release

Ministry of Railways tweeted, “Railway constitutes High Power Committee to look into Concerns of Candidates over NTPC CBT-1 Result. Candidates may submit their Grievances to Committee till 16th February 2022”

Railway constitutes RRB NTPC grievance committee

Along with this, in order to hear out the grievances, the Railways have also formed a committee. Ministry of Railways in a press release mentioned, “A high power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to the results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT ) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15th January 2022.”

Candidates can send concerns and suggestions

The candidates are being given an opportunity to lodge their concerns and suggestions to the committee. The suggestions need to be submitted at Email ID ​rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in. Railways have directed all Chairpersons of RRBs have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances and send the same to Committee. The deadline to raise objections ends on February 16, 2022. The committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by March 4, 2022.

The release reads, “In view of above the 2nd Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) beginning w.e.f. 15th February 2022 and 1st Stage CBT of CEN RRC 01/2019 beginning w.e.f. 23rd February stands postponed.”

Railway Ministry issues public notice against protestors

Ministry of Railways in a public notice released on January 25 informed that Railway job aspirants who have indulged in vandalism/unlawful activities may face lifetime debarment. The notice comes after thousands of students of Bihar, who appeared for RRB's Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam, protested against the rigging in the RRB NTPC examination. The students reportedly gathered around the railway stations in Patna and other cities of Bihar, thereby affecting the railway services. The students protested at Rajendra Nagar railway station in Patna on Monday evening. In a bid to bring the situation under control, police forces were deployed at Rajendra Nagar Railway station.