RRB NTPC: Railway Minister Assures To Address Aspirants' Concerns, Forms Committee

RRB NTPC: Union Railway Minister conducted a press conference on January 26 at 3.30 pm. In the press conference he talked about students' protest against alleged irregularities in Non-Technical Popular Categories exams. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw requested students not to take law in his hands. Railway Minister said, "I request students not to take the law into their hands. We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them."

Railway Minister further said, "All RRB chairmen have been asked to listen to the concerns of students, compile them and send them to the committee. An email address has been set up for this purpose. The committee will go to different parts of the country & listen to grievances. Students can submit their grievances before the committee till February 16. The committee will examine the grievances and submit its recommendations before March 4."

Railway Ministry Constitutes High Power Committee

Railway job aspirants are being indulged in protests on Railway Tracks, which is disrupting train operations from last two days. In order to hear out the grievances related to RRB level 1 exam, the Railways have also formed a committee. Ministry of Railways in a press release mentioned, “A high power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to the results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT ) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15th January 2022.”

RRB Group D exam: Candidates can send concerns and suggestions

The candidates are being given an opportunity to lodge their concerns and suggestions to the committee. The suggestions need to be submitted at Email ID ​rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in. Railways have directed all Chairpersons of RRBs have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances and send the same to Committee. The deadline to raise objections ends on February 16, 2022. The committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by March 4, 2022.