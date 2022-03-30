RRB NTPC Result 2019: Revised Scorecard For CBT 1 Released; Here's How To Check

Railway Recruitment Board on March 30, released the revised scorecard under RRB NTPC Result 2019. All the registered candidates who appeared for RRB NTPC CBT 1 examination can check the scorecard now. It has been uploaded on the official websites of regional RRBs. Along with this, Board has also released the revised result and cut-off marks for Level 2, Level 3, Level 5, and Level 6. Steps to download the result have been mentioned below. Highlights of the revised scorecard have also been attached below.

RRB NTPC Result 2019: Here is how to download CBT 1 revised score card

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website regional RRB website.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on RRB NTPC Result 2019 CBT 1 scorecard link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where candidates will have to fill in the login credentials.

Step 4: Post submitting, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candiadtes should check the details mentioned on it and download the scorecard

Step 6: Candidates are advised to download it and take its printout for future reference

RRB NTPC Notification Revised, Check Important Amendments Regarding CBT 2, Selection

In reference with the RRB NTPC notification which was published on RRB's website on February 28, 2019, RRB has issued another notification. In general instruction section, Railway Recruitment Board has said, "In case of shortfall in empanelment of candidates or other exigencies, RRB reserves the right to utilize the candidates down the merit list if required, as per the merit and option of the candidates." About the recruitment process, RRB said that the 1st Stage CBT is of a screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit. On the basis of the candidate's performance in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.

