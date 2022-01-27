RRB NTPC Result: Students' Unions Call For Bihar Bandh On Jan 28

RRB NTPC Result: Even after Railway formed a committee to look into the grievances of students related to results, many students have refused to bog down. The students termed the committee formed by the Union Railway Ministry as a "hoax". Student union AISA and other youth organizations have called for 'Bihar bandh' on Friday, January 28, 2022. AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav and few students said that the committee formed by the Railway Ministry is a 'conspiracy' to postpone the RRB NTPC exam result matter till the elections are conducted in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is no doubt on the questions being raised by the candidates. This massive movement of student youth, who are facing extreme unemployment, has arisen at a time when there is an election in UP. Under the pressure of this, this proposal of the Government and Railways has come and a conspiracy is being hatched to postpone the matter till the elections," they said.

Railway Ministry Constitutes High Power Committee

With aim of hearing the grievances related to RRB level 1 exam, the Railways have formed a committee. Ministry of Railways in a press release mentioned, “A high power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to the results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT ) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15th January 2022.”

The candidates are being given an opportunity to lodge their concerns and suggestions to the committee. The suggestions need to be submitted at Email ID ​rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in. Railways have directed all Chairpersons of RRBs have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances and send the same to Committee. The deadline to raise objections ends on February 16, 2022. The committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by March 4, 2022.