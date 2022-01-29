RRB NTPC Row: North Central Railway Assures Of Addressing Students' Concerns

While protests against alleged discrepancies in the Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC stage 1 exam results continue to rise, the North Central Railway has assured of addressing the concerns of the students for which physical outreach camps have already been placed across Uttar Pradesh. Physical outreach camps have been placed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Jhansi, and Agra and these will remain active till February 16, it informed.

Speaking on the same, Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway told ANI that few students have raised concerns after the declaration of NTPC's CBT 1 results on January 15. "We have called CBT-2 shortlisted students about 20 times for each level against 1 vacancy, as one candidate has applied in more than 1 level. Concerns were due to the shortlisting method, which we are addressing", he said. Also, speaking on the physical outreach camps, he said that the camps will remain active till February 16, while concerns can also be registered on the website of RRB Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, the North Central Railway's assurance came after four people were arrested in Bihar's Patna city for pelting stones and vandalism alleging discrepancies in the exam results. Concerning the same, a committee has been formed by the Union Railway Ministry to look into the matter. While student union AISA and other youth organisations have called it a 'hoax' and called for a Bihar bandh on Friday, they have termed it a 'conspiracy' to postpone the matter till the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav along with many others said that the proposal of the government and railways have come and a conspiracy has been hatched to postpone the matter till the elections.

Protests over discrepancies in NTPC stage 1 exam results

Several student organisations have been protesting across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh alleging irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam results 2021 after several students claimed discrepancies in the recruitment process. During this while, protesters were seen blocking blocks, restricting vehicular movements, burning tires, closing down shops, and business establishments in parts of the state.

Notably, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh account for a huge number of the candidates who appeared for the common test for the NTPC post in railways.

Image: ANI/PTI