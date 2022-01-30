RRB NTPC Row: NTPC Ltd. Inadvertently Caught In Crossfire, Asks Railways To Rename Exam

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has written a letter to the Ministry of Railways regarding RRB NTPC recruitment. The non-technical popular categories (NTPC) exam of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has been in news for the last few days due to the protests staged by the candidates over alleged discrepancies in the RRB NTPC results.

NTPC Ltd inadvertently caught in the crossfire

"While we are confident that the Railways is taking all necessary steps to address the situation, we just wish to bring to your notice that NTPC Limited has inadvertently been caught in the crossfire. The media has been using the abbreviated form NTPC, which gives the impression that the exams are linked to India's largest power producer," NTPC Limited said in the letter.

Further, NTPC also said that this confusion is also hurting their reputation. NTPC also requested the railways to clarify and use the full form of the Railway Recruitment Scheme in their press release/ statements so that this misconception is not carried on creating the wrong impression amongst the user of social media and the public at large. NTPC Limited also urged the railway ministry to rename these exams so that no confusion is created in the future.

RRB NTPC Result Row

Several student organizations have been protesting across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh alleging irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam results 2021. Candidates claimed discrepancies in the recruitment process. Protesters were seen blocking blocks, restricting vehicular movements, burning tires, closing down shops, and business establishments in parts of the state. Concerning the same, a committee has been formed by the Union Railway Ministry to look into the matter.

RRB postponed CBT-2 exams for NTPC scheduled in February and formed a grievance committee to address the complaints of aspirants. Railways urged students on January 26 to mail their grievances to ​rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in by February 16, 2022. The committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by March 4, 2022.