RRB NTPC Row| 'We Are Sensitive Towards Students' Concerns, Open To Communicate': ECR CPRO

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has on Wednesday formed a high-power committee to look into the grievances and concerns of railway job aspirants who have been protesting against the alleged discrepancies in the RRB NTPC result and introduction of CBT 2 in RRB Group D exam. The RRB NTPC and level 1 exams have been suspended after the protests. The Committee will look into the grievances and submit a report to the ministry on March 4. Republic World talked to CPRO of East Central Railway Rajesh Kumar in this regard on Thursday.

'We are sensitive towards students' concerns': ECR CPRO

In a conversation with Republic World, Rajesh Kumar said, "On 14th January, RRB had announced the result for the RRB NTPC exam held between December 2020 to May 2021. After some alleged discrepancies in the result, RRB has set up a high power committee to look into the grievances of the aspirants. They can send their grievances till February 16. The committee will examine the grievances and submit its recommendations before March 4. We are very sensitive towards the concerns of students. We are open to communication."

Are there discrepancies in results?

Talking about the allegations on discrepancies in the results, Kumar said, "Results have been declared with all fairness. Whatever was mentioned in the terms and conditions of the RRB recruitment notification, the result has been declared exactly in the same manner. We used to call candidates 10 times the number of vacancy for CBT 2 exam. But, due to the change in the overall scheme of exam, this time we called candidates 20 times the number of vacancies so that the interest of students are protected."

Shortlisting of Candidates

There are different levels of exam from Level 2 to 6 in RRB NTPC Recruitment. The minimum educational qualification for the posts under level 2 and 3 is 10+2 pass. For levels 4, 5, and 6, the minimum educational qualification is a graduation degree. Earlier on Wednesday, union railway minister had told in a press conference, "Recruitment notifications mention only minimum educational qualifications and not maximum qualification. Thus, we cannot stop graduates from applying for inter level or matric level posts."

Talking about protest and vandalism by job aspirants, CPRO Kumar said, "Now it has become a law and order issue. FIR has been lodged against unknown and some named persons. On January 24, the students protested on railway stations and rail services were affected for over five hours. The police had interrogated some students who were indulged in the protest had named some coaching institutions who instigated them for doing so. FIR has also been lodged against some coaching owners. I request everyone not to take law into their hands and not indulge in any kind of violence to avoid trouble in future."