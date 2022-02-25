The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said it was making every effort to safely bring back students belonging to the state stuck in war-hit Ukraine. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over phone and discussed the steps being taken to bring back the stranded students home safely. The MEA informed the Chief Minister that steps were being taken to fly down the students by special flights through other countries bordering Ukraine.

A release from the CMO said the Chief Minister assured the Union Minister of all support from the state government, including arranging special flights, for bringing back the students home.The Chief Minister later held a high-level meeting with officials here and discussed the situation.

(Credit: PTI)