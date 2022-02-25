Quick links:
The Telangana government on Friday urged the Centre to arrange special aircraft to bring back students from the state who are stranded in Ukraine and said it is ready to bear the full travel expenses of the evacuation.
Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao made an appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the plight of students from the state stuck in the eastern European country.
"We appeal to Govt of India to arrange for special aircrafts & Telangana Govt is ready to bear the full travel expenses for these students so we can bring them home safe & soonest," tweeted Rama Rao, who is also the ruling TRS Working President.
Air India has been the key airline when it comes to evacuating Indians from foreign countries during times of conflict.
The carrier also has the distinction of carrying out the largest evacuation of people by a civil airliner and the same is mentioned in the Guinness World Records. The recognition came for its evacuation of more than 1 lakh people from Kuwait following the attack on the country by Iraq in 1990.
Following are some of the key evacuation programmes carried out by Air India since 1994
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and requested the central government to make immediate arrangements for the safe evacuation of Indians, including Punjabis, stuck in Ukraine following a Russian military offensive.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland, people familiar with the development said. It is learnt that the camp office in Lviv would be able to coordinate the evacuation of Indians to Poland and Hungary while the one at Chernivtsi would facilitate exit to Romania.
The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said it was making every effort to safely bring back students belonging to the state stuck in war-hit Ukraine. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over phone and discussed the steps being taken to bring back the stranded students home safely. The MEA informed the Chief Minister that steps were being taken to fly down the students by special flights through other countries bordering Ukraine.
A release from the CMO said the Chief Minister assured the Union Minister of all support from the state government, including arranging special flights, for bringing back the students home.The Chief Minister later held a high-level meeting with officials here and discussed the situation.
Around 1,200 students from Maharashtra are stranded in war-hit Ukraine and efforts are on to evacuate them safely, state rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Friday.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the government is according the topmost priority to the evacuation of Indian citizens and that teams of Indian officials were on their way to the Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec land border in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in Slovak Republic, and Suceava land border in Romania. He also added that "We have also asked some of our officers to go across and set up camp offices in Ukraine close to the border to the places we have identified --Lviv, which is close to Poland, and Chernivtsi which is close to Romania." .
A Russian diplomatic source said, "The Indian nationals should stay calm and not panic. They should stay wherever they are residing."
In view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine, the state government has appointed Relief Commissioner as the nodal officer to facilitate assistance to people/students from Uttar Pradesh stranded in Ukraine. The (24X7) toll free Helpline number of the State Control Room will be (0522) 1070, Mobile Number: 9454441081 and the e-mail id for contact will be rahat @HYPERLINK "http://nic.in"nic.in.
According to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and of them, nearly 4,000 have already returned to India in the last few days.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed his concerns for the Indian citizens and students stranded in the crisis-hit nation on Friday. To better understand the External Affairs Ministry’s continuous efforts to evacuate Indian nationals trapped in Ukraine, Vice President spoke with MEA S Jaishankar and urged the minister to take proactive measures to ensure the safe and secure return of Indian citizens.
Indian Embassy's 24-hour emergency helpline:
Phone: +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free), 380 997300428, 8380 997300483,
email id- manoarya@gmail.com, revenuedmkar@gmail.com.
The first batch of Indian students has left Chernivtsi. These students have left in buses bearing the Indian flag and a poster that reads 'Indian students on board'. These students are being taken to the Romanian capital Bucharest, which is at a distance of 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian-Romanian border. It takes anywhere between seven to nine hours to cover the distance by road.
As per sources, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to the Foreign Ministers of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania regarding the safe return of Indian students. The four countries have agreed to help in the evacuation of Indian students. They will allow Indian citizens to come into their borders without visas, allow them to stay and from there help India bring back its citizens to Delhi. The government will send its airlines through these countries to bring back its citizens to India.
