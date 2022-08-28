SAIL Recruitment 2022: 10th Pass Can Apply For 146 Technician Posts; Check Details

SAIL Recruitment 2022: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Bokaro Steel Plant is recruiting candidates for the Attendant Cumulative Technician (Trainee) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of SAIL at sailcareers.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 146 vacant positions will be filled in the organization. The registration procedure started on August 25, 2022, and will remain open till September 15, 2022.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have passed matriculation and completed apprenticeship training of a minimum of one year in a designated trade from an integrated steel plant and have a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by the National Council for Vocational Training.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Upper Age Limit

Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) (NAC): 28 Years

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a computer-based examination and skill test.

The minimum qualifying marks in the computer-based examination will be determined based on a 50 percentile score (for UR Category) and a 40 percentile score (for SC/ST/OBC (NCL) & PWD candidates).

Candidates who pass the computer-based examination will be invited to a skill test/trade test in a 1:3 ratio.

The Skill Test/Trade Test will be only qualifying in nature, and the final merit list of candidates who qualify for the Skill Test/Trade Test will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Compute Based examination only.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected for the Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee posts will be paid consolidated pay of Rs. 12,900/-pm during the 1st year of training and Rs. 16,100/-pm during the 2nd year of training.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for the General, OBC, EWS category candidates is Rs 200.

SC/ST/PwD/ESM & Departmental candidates are exempted from the payment of application fees.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the SAIL Recruitment 2022, candidates need to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "SAIL Recruitment 2022."

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fees in step 5.

Step 6: Fill out and submit the application form.

Step 7: Take a printout of the application form for future use.

