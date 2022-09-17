SAIL Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 333 Executive & Non Executive Posts, Know How To Apply

SAIL Recruitment 2022: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL is recruiting candidates for executive and non-executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of SAIL at sailcareers.com. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the posts is till September 30, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 33 posts will be filled in the organization.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Executives: 8 Posts

Non-Executives: 325 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their educational qualifications and age limit through the detailed notification available here.

Selection Process

According to the official notice, the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the computer-based test in Hindi or English.

About Exam

The computer-based test (CBT) will consist of 100 objective-type questions

The question paper will be divided in two segments.

The exam duration will be 2 hours.

The minimum qualifying marks are a 50 percentile score for UR/EWS and a 40 percentile score for SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/PWD category.

Application Fees

Candidates applying for Assistant Manager posts and belonging to general/OBC/EWS categories at the same time are required to pay Rs 700 as the application fees, while candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/ESM/departmental categories are required to pay Rs 200.

Mining Foreman, Surveyor, Fire Operator (Trainee), and Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee): 500 for general/OBC/EWS candidates and 150/- for SC/ST/PWD/ESM/departmental candidates.

Mining Mate, Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee), Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) &Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) (HMV): ₹300 for General/OBC/EWS category and ₹100/- for SC/ST/PWD/ESM/ Departmental candidates.

Check Official Recruitment Notice Here

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the official website, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 4: Candidates then pay their application fees.

Step 5: Then, take a printout of the document for future use.

