School For Just One Student? Know All About This Government School In Maharashtra's Washim

In the direction of "Education For All", a Zilla Parishad Primary School in Maharashtra's Washim district runs only for one student. 

Ajay Sharma
Maharashtra

A Zilla Parishad primary school in Ganeshpur village of Washim district runs only for one student (Image: ANI)


Education is essential for everyone's growth and development as it helps people live better lives. It also prepares future citizens that would contribute to the development of the country. That's why no person should be left out and must be given the opportunity to study and get an education. In the direction of "Education For All", a government school in Maharashtra's Washim district runs only for one student.

There is a village in the eastern Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in the Washim district which is reportedly the smallest village in the district with a population of people less than 200. Ganeshpur, a village in Washim has a population of 150 people, according to its Zilla Parishad Primary School teacher. There is only one school in the village that is run by the Zilla Parishad. What is interesting here is that the school runs for only one student and to teach the only student of this school, there is one teacher.

According to Kishore Mankar, he is the only teacher of the primary school in Washim's Ganeshpur, there has been only one student enrolled in the school for the last two years. Mankar, who is the only teacher in the school, teaches all the subjects to the student. The teacher also said that all the facilities given by the government including the mid-day meals are being provided to the student.

"Population of the village is 150. There is only one student enrolled in the school for the last two years. I'm the only teacher in the school. I teach him all the subjects. All the facilities given by the government including mid-day meals are being provided to the student," Kishore Mankar said, ANI reported.

