Schools Closed Amid COVID Spike In These States, Check Complete List Here

In view of the surge in COVID cases across the country, several states and the central government have announced COVID-related restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. The latest instructions imposed by the states and the central government include the closure of schools and educational institutes, offices, and other public workspaces that are directed to operate with 50% strength. Schools across several states have been directed to stop physical learning and shift back to an online mode. Check the list of states that have ordered to close the school and other educational institions.

Delhi

The Delhi government has ordered to close of all the schools in the National Capital on January 3, 2022. Although the schools were closed due to the winter vacation, chances arew high that the period of school closure would be extended considering the COVID situation.

Assam

The Assam government on Friday issued fresh orders related to COVID, including the complete closure of schools up to Class 5 till January 30. The order was issued on January 8, and all government and private schools were asked to shift back to online learning until the situation normalizes. Meanwhile, in Guwahati, schools will be closed for students up to class 8.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government also announced that classes 1 to 9 will be closed till January 31, 2022. As per the latest orders issued by the Gujarat government, there will be no physical classes or offline classes for students studying in Classes 1 to 9. The state has also imposed COVID-related restrictions and has asked coaching centres to operate at 50% capacity. Meanwhile, the state's neighbouring Diu has already announced the closure of schools for primary, pre-primary, and classes 1 to 8.

Bihar

The Bihar government has also announced plans to close Bihar schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and hostels. The Nitish Kumar government announced that all educational institutes in the state would be closed until January 21, 2022, as well as COVID-related instructions requiring a 50% staff presence at government and private offices.

Odisha

In a bid to curtail the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Odisha government also ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, and technical educational institutions other than medical colleges and nursing colleges from January 10. However, schools and colleges have been asked to continue holding doubt-clearing classes for board exam students.

Maharashtra

Earlier, on January 5, the Maharashtra government ordered to completely shut down schools and colleges till February 15, 2022. The order is for all state-deemed and private universities, as well as technical institutes and affiliated colleges.

Goa

On January 3, 2022, the Goa government also announced that it would shut down schools and colleges till January 26 in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.

Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government has also issued orders regarding the closure of schools, colleges, and coaching institutions till January 15, 2022.

Haryana

The Haryana government has also announced that all universities and colleges will remain closed till January 12, 2022. However, the staff has been asked to attend the colleges/universities as usual and continue the online classes.

Punjab

All schools and colleges across Punjab have been directed to remain closed till January 15, 2022, and all the educational institutions have been directed to continue teaching through online mode.

Uttar Pradesh

To prevent the spread of the virus, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that schools for students up to class 10 will be closed from January 6 to January 16. However, online classes would continue for students studying in classes 11 and 12.

Telangana

Schools and colleges in Telangana will remain closed from January 8 to 16.

Image: PTI