Schools In Leh Closed From July 4 For 15 Days Due To Spike In COVID Cases

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, UT of Ladakh has decided to close schools in few areas. As per notice released, schools in Leh district of UT of Ladakh have been closed for 15 days amid spike in COVID-19 cases. It will come in affect from July 4, 2022.

The leaves are being considered as Preponement of summer vacations. The decision is to be followed by all government as well as private schools of Leh district. This has been decided during a meeting that was held under the chairmanship of Chairman LAHDC. It was conducted at Leh council secretariat on June 29, 2022.

Official notice reads, "Apropos the subject and reference mentioned above, and in light of the recent spike in the COVID-19 cases, especially amongst the school children, it will be appropriate to prepone the summer vacation in all the Govt/private schools in Leh district as a measure to break the chain of infection"

It further reads, "In this regard, you are hereby directed to declare 15 days summer vacation in all the Govt/Private schools in Leh district from 4th July, 2022 (Monday) onwards.

Ladakh reports rise in COVID cases

On average, Ladakh is recording over 5 new cases every day. Till June 26, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials. COVID in Leh is also spreading rapidly.

