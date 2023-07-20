Schools In Mumbai And Other Districts Closed Today As IMD Issued Yellow, Orange Alerts

All government and private schools in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra have been shut today, July 20 in view of heavy rainfall. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted and alerted of heavy rain in Mumbai today. IMD issued an orange alert for 10 districts of Maharashtra including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Gondia districts with the possibility of heavy rainfall.

Schools shut in these districts of Maharashtra

The chief minister Eknath Shinde announced to shut the schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for Thursday in view of the heavy rainfall. 10 districts in Maharashtra including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Gondia are under 'Orange' alert. Five districts including Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara. It further said that Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Pune will be under an 'Orange' alert on Friday. These districts can witness heavy to very heavy rainfall till Sunday.

Several districts on alert till Sunday: IMD

Thane district has been put on a Yellow alert till Sunday. Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli Gondia, Nagpur, and Washim districts in Maharashtra have been put on a 'Yellow' alert till Sunday. The IMD said thunderstorms are very likely in these regions with lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Earlier on Wednesday, July 19, schools and colleges in the Raigad and Chandrapur districts of Maharashtra were closed due to heavy rainfall. Yogesh Mhase, district collector of Raigad has ordered to shut schools and colleges. Chandrapur District Collector Vinay Gowda has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district on July 19 in view of heavy rainfall.