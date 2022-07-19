Last Updated:

Schools In UP's Meerut To Be Closed Till Jul 27 Due To Kanwar Yatra

On directives of the administration, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) and Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) have issued separate orders regarding closure of schools till Jul 27, 2022.

Press Trust Of India
The Meerut administration on Monday ordered closure of all schools in the district till July 27 in view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. On directives of the administration, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) and Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) have issued separate orders regarding closure of schools till Jul 27.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the problems students might face due to route diversions during the yatra. DIOS, Rajesh Kumar said that all schools of CBSE, ICSE and UP board will remain closed till Jul 27. BSA Yogendra Kumar also issued similar orders for all primary schools. 

