Schools Reopen Across Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Srinagar city and rest of Kashmir sprung to life on Wednesday as children made their way to schools after remaining closed for most part of the past three years due to lockdowns imposed to combat COVID-19 pandemic and for maintaining law and order post abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The authorities in the second week of February decided to reopen schools across Jammu and Kashmir as the number of Covid cases dropped significantly.

School buses filled with students made way to respective schools across the city and other parts of the valley, officials said. As the number of vehicles increased -- due to reopening of schools -- at rush hour, many parts of the city witnessed massive traffic snarls but, for once, no one was complaining.

Outside the main schools, students queued up for screening of body temperature at part of the anti-covid standard operating procedure.

Students of secondary and higher secondary -- who are usually in the age group of 15 to 18 years could be seen carrying their vaccination certificates to be shown at the entry gates. The government has made it compulsory for students above the age of 15 years to be fully vaccinated for them to be allowed for attending in-person classes. The schools have initiated various steps including breaking classes into even-odd groups as part of anti-covid measures. PTI MIJ RCJ RCJ

