Schools Reopening In These States From Feb 1, Check Complete List Here

In view of the declining cases of COVID-19, several states have lifted COVID-related restrictions. The latest instructions imposed by the state governmnets include the reopening of schools, colleges, and other educational institutes from tomorrow, February 1, 2022. Schools across several states have been directed to resume offline learning. Check the list of states that have ordered the reopening of schools and other educational institutions.

State-wise schools reopening list

Tripura

The Tripura government has issued an order allowing schools and colleges to reopen today for pre-primary to class 12. Earlier, classes for pre-primary to class 7 were suspended till January 30. Classes from 8 to 12 were, however, allowed to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has also ordered to reopen schools and colleges in Bangalore from today. "From Monday, all classes will be operational in schools with the strict implementation of COVID-19 appropriate behavior and protocol, "said Education Minister BC Nagesh.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered that schools for classes 1 to 12, colleges, and universities will be reopened from tomorrow, February 1. However, the government has ordered playschools, LKG, and UKG classes to remain closed.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government had ordered the closure of schools and colleges till January 31 in view of the rising cases of COVID-19. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently said the decision on reopening schools in the state will be taken after consultation with experts and a review of the COVID-19 situation.

Odisha

The Odisha Higher Education Department has released a notification warning the students about a fake notice that is circulating on social media claiming that schools, colleges, and educational institutes in the state will reopen on February 10, 2022. The state education department has made it clear that the government has not taken any such decision yet and notice circulating on social media platforms is fake.

Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the closure of schools and colleges in the state till February 6. Earlier, the state government had ordered educational institutions to remain closed till January 30. According to media reports, schools and colleges in Uttarakhand have been allowed to reopen for classes 10–12.

Telangana

In view of the declining cases of COVID-19, the Telangana government has announced that all educational institutions in the state will reopen on February 1, 2022. Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that COVID guidelines should be strictly enforced in educational institutions.

Maharashtra

All the schools and colleges in the Pune district will reopen on February 1, announced Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday after chairing a COVID-19 review meeting in the city’s Council Hall.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has issued a notification regarding the reopening of schools. As per the latest order issued by the Rajasthan government, the schools will reopen for classes 10 to 12 on February 1, and for classes 6 to 9 on February 10, 2022. Students will be allowed to continue classes in both online and offline mode. The state government has allowed all the markets and other business establishments to function till 10 pm, while Sunday's public discipline curfew has been abolished.

Delhi

There has been no official order regarding the reopening of Delhi schools and colleges.

