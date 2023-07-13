Schools Shut In Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, And Himachal Pradesh Today Due To Heavy Rains

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal announced to close all government and private schools falling in areas that are affected by waterlogging. The CM on Thursday morning tweeted "All government and private schools are being closed in the areas of Delhi where waterlogging is witnessed." Yamuna River has crossed its danger mark and breached its own record as the water rose to 208.46 metres.

As per reports, 10 schools in civil lines and seven in Shahadra have been shut. Moreover, school in other affected areas are also ordered to be shut.

“Owing to a flood-like situation in Delhi, MCD’s Education Department has decided to close 10 schools in low-lying areas of the Civil Lines Zone, six schools in Shahadra (South) Zone and one school in Shahadra (North) Zone tomorrow. Online classes will be held for students of these schools,” the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal schools shut

Moreover, schools in Punjab have also been shut today due to heavy rainfall and flash floods in some area. Several district administrations in Uttarakhand including Chamoli have also been shut in view of IMD's forecast of heavy rain. Schools in Himachal Pradesh have also been shut .