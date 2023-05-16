Secondary Schools With 100 Students In Classes 9, 10 Will Be Upgraded: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said those secondary schools in villages, which had 100 students in classes 9 and 10 last year, would be upgraded to class 12.

As many as 137 such schools across the state would be upgraded to senior secondary schools, he said while making the announcement on the third and last day of his visit to Sirsa district as part of his 'Jan Samvad' programme.

Khattar was addressing a gathering at Bani village in Rania assembly constituency in Sirsa, said an official statement here.

The chief minister said that the state government has decided to make provision of a senior secondary school within a radius of five kilometres in a bid to provide relief to students from travelling long distances for education.

Addressing another gathering at Sant Nagar village in Rania, Khattar directed to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of the vice chancellor of another university to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of "delay in results of students and irregularities in recruitment in Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa".

The CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 11 development projects worth more than Rs 119.44 crore in Rania assembly constituency, the statement said.

Among these, four projects worth more than Rs 12.73 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones of seven projects worth about Rs 106.70 crore were laid.

He also inaugurated four projects worth Rs 12.73 crore during a programme at Sirsa's Ottu village, which includes newly constructed 33-KV sub-station at Maujdin village at a cost of Rs 5.19 crore.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone of seven projects worth over Rs 106.70 crore during a programme at Bani village. These include the building and hostel of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya to be built in Fatehpur Niamatkhan village at a cost of more than Rs 4.90 crore.

The chief minister announced to develop Ottu lake as a tourist destination. Khattar started the 'Jan Samvad' programme in Rohtak district last year. The programme was later organised in many districts, including Bhiwani, Palwal and Kurukshetra. During 'Jan Samvads', people share their grievances with the chief minister and he directs officials to resolve their problems on the spot.