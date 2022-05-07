Sharda University's Exam Paper Allegedly Asks Students To Compare Fascism & Hindutva

Sharda University is coming into the limelight these days as University’s BA Political science question had a question where they asked students to write similarities between fascism and the Hindutva or Hindu right-wing. In the political science exam, the university asked students, "Do you find any similarities between Fascisms/Nazism and Hindu right wing (Hindutva)?" They were also told to elaborate on the same arguments.

The tweet reads, "See the act on the name of the university 'Sharda' that the students are being asked in the examination to prove 'Hinduism' as essentially equivalent to Fascism and Nazism. This question paper is allegedly made by a Muslim teacher"

The matter was raised on social media by BJP leader Vikash Preetam Sinha. He shared the screenshot of the question paper. Soon after the question paper went viral, a large section of people started to condemn it. The #BanShardaUniversity trended on the social media platform Twitter. The validity of the question paper could not be verified. The university has not issued any statement in this regard yet.

Rajasthan board class 12 political science question paper matter

The Rajasthan Board class 12th political science exam was held recently and a similar incident happened when six questions related to Congress were asked in a question paper. Most of the questions were regarding the achievements of the political party. It is unusual for a political science question paper to ask questions inclined towards any political party. This would also be the first time that there are so many questions on the ruling party of the state in the state board exams.

“Who gave the slogan of Gareebi hatao?", “Describe congress’ social and intellectual alliances," “How many seats did congress win in 1984 elections?", “Which political party dominated the first three general elections?", “General elections of 1971 proved to be an election for restoration of Congress. Explain this statement", among other questions were asked.