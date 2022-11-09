Shocking! Sunny Leone’s Photo Printed On Karnataka TET Admit Card, Probe Ordered

In a faux pas, bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s image was printed on the hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET-2022), held on November 6.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the education department after the screenshot of the admit card has gone viral.

The gaffe came to light at the Rudrappa College when a candidate produced her hall ticket carrying the image of the actress, following which the principal of the institution lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police.

According to police, the goof-up would have occurred at the time of uploading the photograph while filing and submitting the application online.

The candidate said she did not fill the application online but asked others to do it on her behalf. The education department said in a statement that candidates have to fill the application online for which a user ID and password is generated, which is exclusive to the candidate and no one else can meddle with it.

The department said it has no role in generating the examination hall ticket because it has to be done by the candidates only.

“The department has no role in whatever media is reporting on this issue. Yet we have requested the police to investigate the matter and initiate action against those responsible for the incident,” the Public Instruction Department said in its clarification.

