Sociology Book Lists 'merits Of Dowry', Nurses' Association Raises Plaint With Publishers

At a time when a viral image of a textbook listing the "merits of the dowry system" has taken the Internet by storm, the Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI) has raised a complaint with the publishers of the book, "Sociology for Nurses" authored by TK Indrani. In its complaint with the publishers regarding the objectionable and shocking content in one of its sociology books, the TNAI has strongly condemned it and further also sought the withdrawal of the text as well as the related books from the market.

In the letter issued on April 4, Monday, the association has noted two major points in reference to the text of the book adding that the information is factually incorrect and misleading about the dowry system.

In its first point, as the association calls it "retrograde and nonsensical" to count the merits and advantages of dowry, it said that this not only promotes the practice of the dowry system but seems like the author is promoting the evil of the dowry system which has been banned by law in the country. Apart from that, such kind of text may also misguide the nursing students, it added.

In the second point, the letter cited a sentence from the text "Ugly looking girls can be married off with attractive dowry with well or ugly looking boys" and said that "it is most derogatory and an insult to women and humanity as a whole".

TNAI President condemns Sociology book's text on "Merits of Dowry"

Speaking on the same, the National President of The Trained Nurses' Association of India, Dr Roy K George in a telephonic conversation with Republic reiterated the association's statements and called the text very "derogatory". Saying that publishers need to understand the reality of Indian households and the problem associated with the society, he said that such a move can affect the students reading the book and further misguide regarding the issue of the dowry system.

Apart from that, speaking on the book's claim that it has been written as per the Indian Nursing Council's syllabus, Dr George clarified that the council has prepared the syllabus but not written the book and thus the content does not speaks on the behalf of the council.



Image: Unsplash/Twitter