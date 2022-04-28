Sri Sri University Breaks Into Global Top-200 In Latest THE Rankings Across Key Parameters

Odisha-based Sri Sri University secured its position among the top 200 Global Universities. In an official release, it was revealed that the University secured the 101st position in the Global THE Impact Rankings announced in Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday in the 'Responsible Production and Consumption' category. Short for Times Higher Education, THE rankings assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 2022 Impact Rankings is the fourth edition and the overall ranking includes 1,406 universities from 106 countries and regions.

Furthermore, along with being in the top 200, Sri Sri University has also secured its position in the top 10 in India. "We have achieved this incredible milestone in just a decade since inception thanks to the amazing work of the entire team, all your continuous support and Gurudev’s blessings!" a statement from the university read. "We thank you and recommit to making Sri Sri University a global destination of choice for education," it further read.

What are THE rankings?

According to Times Higher Education's official website, its basic goal is to break down a university's quality of education to help students "make one of the most important decisions of their lives – whom to trust with their education." THE has prepared a detailed profile of each university in the rankings and has a compilation of its overall scores across the rankings and supplementary data designed to help students.

Founded in 2004, THE's World University Rankings provide the definitive list of the world’s best universities, with an emphasis on the research mission. "Our carefully balanced and comprehensive methodology was developed after more than a decade of working in consultation with the world’s leading universities, and builds on our team’s deep understanding of what makes a university truly world class," THE says.

More about Sri Sri University

The university was established in 2009 as a result of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's envision. The university is situated between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and is spread over an area of 188 acres. Promising to provide the "best of Western innovation with the ancient values and wisdom of the East," the university offers courses in Management, Yoga, Governance, Sanskrit, Philosophy, Engineering, Architecture, Health and Wellness, Liberal Arts and Performing Arts.

Image: Sri Sri University