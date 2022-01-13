Last Updated:

SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status Link Activated, Admit Card To Be Out Soon

SSC has activated the link by clicking on which the CGL Tier 2 application status can be checked. The admit card is also expected to be out soon.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Ssc

Image: Pixabay


Staff Selection Commission has activated the application status link for Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL Tier 2 exam which will be conducted in January end. The admit card has not been released by the commission yet, but it is expected to be out soon. Application status can be checked on the official website ssc.nic.in or on the regional website(s) - sscsr.gov.in.  

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 28 and 29, 2022. The admit card will be issued to those candidates whose applications have been accepted as per the rules of the exam. As of now, candidates can know the date, time, and place of examination now. The steps to check application status can be checked here.

Websites to check

  1. ssc.nic.in
  2. sscsr.gov.in

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020: Here is how to check application status 

  • Candidates can visit any of the above-mentioned websites  
  • On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, "Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2020 - Know the Time(s), Date(s) and Place of your Examination." 
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter their registration ID number and date of birth to log in
  • Post logging in, the CGL Tier 2 exam time, date, and place will be displayed on screen
  • Candidates should go through it, download and take its printout for future references

Candidates must know that the SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card 2020 will be uploaded on the regional websites soon. Meanwhile, candidates should also keep an eye on the official website for being updated. Here are the steps that need to be followed to check admit cards (once released)

Here is how to check CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020

  • Go to the official websites mentioned above
  • On the homepage, look for latest update section
  • Click on the link related to SSC CGL admit card 
  • Enter the registered ID and password/date of birth
  • The admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Go through the details, read the instructions carefully
  • Take its printout for future reference
Tags: Ssc, CGL, CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020
First Published:
