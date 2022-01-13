SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status Link Activated, Admit Card To Be Out Soon

Staff Selection Commission has activated the application status link for Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL Tier 2 exam which will be conducted in January end. The admit card has not been released by the commission yet, but it is expected to be out soon. Application status can be checked on the official website ssc.nic.in or on the regional website(s) - sscsr.gov.in.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 28 and 29, 2022. The admit card will be issued to those candidates whose applications have been accepted as per the rules of the exam. As of now, candidates can know the date, time, and place of examination now. The steps to check application status can be checked here.

Websites to check

ssc.nic.in sscsr.gov.in

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020: Here is how to check application status

Candidates can visit any of the above-mentioned websites

On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, "Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2020 - Know the Time(s), Date(s) and Place of your Examination."

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter their registration ID number and date of birth to log in

Post logging in, the CGL Tier 2 exam time, date, and place will be displayed on screen

Candidates should go through it, download and take its printout for future references

Candidates must know that the SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card 2020 will be uploaded on the regional websites soon. Meanwhile, candidates should also keep an eye on the official website for being updated. Here are the steps that need to be followed to check admit cards (once released)

Here is how to check CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020