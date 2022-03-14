SSC CHSL 2022: Form Correction Window To Close Tomorrow, Here's How To Edit Details

SSC CHSL Application Correction: The online application correction window for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination is scheduled to close on March 15, 2022. Candidates who have already applied and fill the form but want to change the details mentioned in their application form can do so by visiting the official website - https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates should make sure to apply for changes by March 15 (11 PM).

All those candidates who qualify in the competitive examination will be recruited for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/Departments/Offices of the Government of India. Important dates have been mentioned below. The steps that candidates will have to follow to edit their details have also been mentioned below.

SSC CHSL 2022: Check Important Dates Here

SSC CHSL application form 2022 correction window was activated on March 11, 2022

Last date of SSC CHSL application 2022 correction window is March 15, 2022

SSC CHSL 2022 admit card is expected to be out on May 10, 2022

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 exam is expected to be conducted between May 24 and June 10, 2022

SSC CHSL 2022 application correction charges

SSC CHSL application correction fee is Rs 200 for corrected/modified application of CHSL for the first time

If a candidate is opting for correction and modification / re-submitting a second time then he/she will have to pay Rs 500.

SSC official notification reads that the correction fee applies to everyone, candidates irrespective of gender/category

SSC CHSL 2022 application correction process: Follow these steps to edit SSC CHSL application form