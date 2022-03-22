SSC JE Exam 2020: Option Entry Form Issued; Check Codes For Different Posts

SSC JE 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released option entry forms for candidates who have cleared the Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) recruitment examination 2020. To check and download the form, candidates need to visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in. Candidates must note that they will need to use their exam roll numbers in the option entry forms along with other details.

As per the official notice, candidates can choose up to 12 options based on their eligibility. On the form, candidates will need to enter the codes for different positions in the order of their preference. Below are the codes for different posts. Candidates must note that options exercised once will be final, and no change in the order of preference will be permitted later.

SSC option entry form released: Here are the codes for different positions

Junior Engineer (Civil), Border Roads Organization (BRO) (For male candidates only): A

Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Central Water Commission (CWC): B

Junior Engineer (Civil), Central Water Commission (CWC): C

Junior Engineer (Electrical), Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS): D

Junior Engineer (Civil), Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS): E

Junior Engineer (Civil), Central Public Works Department (CPWD): F

Junior Engineer (Electrical), Central Public Works Department (CPWD): G

Junior Engineer (Electrical), Ministry of Defence (DGQA-Naval): H

Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Ministry of Defence (DGQA-Naval): I

Junior Engineer (Civil), Military Engineering Services (MES): J

Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical), Military Engineering Services (MES): K

Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Farrakka Barrage Project (FBP): L

