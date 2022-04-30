Last Updated:

SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply Ends Today, Check Application Steps

SSC will be closing the registration for MTS & Hawaldar Recruitment on April 30, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can follow these steps.

SSC

Staff Selection Commission is scheduled to close the application window for SSC MTS and Havaldar Exam 2021 on Saturday, April 30, 2022. All those candidates who are interested in applying and have not got themselves registered yet can follow the steps mentioned below to apply. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted by Commission. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to select 3603 candidates for  Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) posts. Eligible candidates will have to appear for the computer-based exam (Paper I) which will be conducted in July 2022. 

SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment: Check important dates here

  • Online application window has been activated on March 22, 2022
  • The deadline to apply will end on April 30, 2022
  • Last date and time for receipt of online applications is April 30, 200 till 11 PM
  • Last date and time for making an online fee payment is May 2, 2022, till 11 PM
  • Deadline for generation of offline Challan May 3, 2022 11 PM.
  • Deadline for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) May 4, 2022
  • Application correction window will be activated on May 5, 2022
  • The deadline to make changes in the application will end on May 9, 2022 

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021: Follow these steps to fill application form

  • Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to get themselves registered and with the credentials log in
  • Step 3: Post logging in, click on ‘Apply’ in ‘Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2021
  • Step 4: In the next step, they will have to key in the required details, and upload all the required documents
  • Step 5: Post uploading the documents, pay the application fee and click on submit
  • Step 6: They should download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference

SSC MTS Recruitment: Check eligibility details here

  • Age Criteria: The minimum required age of the candidate should be 18 years. The upper age limit for applying is 25 years. Meanwhile, for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS, candidates should be between 18-27 years of age.
  • Required Educational Qualification: In order to be eligible, interested candidates should have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board as on April 30, 2022
